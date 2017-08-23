Police: Woman wearing garbage bag hit and killed by car in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old woman who was wearing a garbage bag was hit and killed by a car early Wednesday morning in Largo, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a person down on US Highway 19 around 3:17 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a woman in the southbound breakdown lane near the overpass of East Bay Drive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers have identified her as 34-year-old Vilayphone Sinnavong.

After finding vehicle parts in the road, investigators determined she was hit by a car.

Police say there’s evidence the woman had mental health issues and was walking in the road.

Initial reports to police said the woman was wrapped in a garbage bag. Investigators found she was actually wearing the dark garbage bag as clothing.

The vehicle involved was located after a driver reported hitting an unknown object on the road. That driver is now cooperating with police.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.

