Out the Door Breakfast

If you want to give dinner a wake-up call, delicious breakfast cuisine is no longer just for mornings. Lifestyle Expert and Foodie, Michelle Yarn joined us with some inspiration. With Smithfield, you can enjoy breakfast any time of day with easy-to-make, no-fuss meal solutions featuring Smithfield’s breakfast product portfolio, including bacon, ham and fresh sausage. Check out Smithfield.com for more information and recipe inspiration.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.