Officials: Tractor falls over, kills person in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a work-related death investigation in Palm Harbor.

Crews were called to the intersection of Lake St. George Drive and Chatham Drive in Palm Harbor just before 2 p.m. for the incident.

The Palm Harbor Fire Department tells News Channel 8 a tractor fell over and landed on a person.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

