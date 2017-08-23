Officials: Tractor falls over, kills person in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a work-related death investigation in Palm Harbor.
Crews were called to the intersection of Lake St. George Drive and Chatham Drive in Palm Harbor just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
The Palm Harbor Fire Department tells News Channel 8 a tractor fell over and landed on a person.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
