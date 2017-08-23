MLB commissioner visits Tropicana Field, says no doubt Rays need new facility

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred visited the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Manfred said there is no doubt the Rays need a new facility.

“It is a topic of discussion in the industry, the lack of progress moving forward with a first class facility,” he said.

“I think it’s fair to say we’d like the process to take on a better pace moving forward, let me say it that way.”

Manfred told News Channel 8 he visits as many major league franchises as possible and arrived in St. Petersburg after a trip to Detroit.

We also learned Wednesday the Hillsborough sheriff’s office’s land in Ybor City is a potential landing site for a new stadium for the Rays.

The sheriff’s office confirmed a meeting took place, but the content of the meeting is still unknown.

