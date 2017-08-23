Miami girl’s message in a bottle found in France two years later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA/WTVJ) – A little girl’s message in a bottle made it the entire way from South Florida and the Bahamas to France.

Summer Smyth remembers what she wrote in the message almost word-for-word.

“If you’re reading this, I’m going to second grade and my mom’s phone number,” she wrote.

“I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere,” Smyth admitted.

Smyth was seven when she put her message in the bottle.

Two years later, her mother received a phone call that the bottle had washed on shore in Normandy, France.

“It’s just shy of 5,000 miles. It’s incredible and almost shocking,” said Smyth’s father David.

“The idea was that halfway between Miami and Bimini, we would throw it in the water in the middle of the Gulf stream and someone would pick it up.”

Smyth’s nanny, a student at the University of Miami, also wrote a note to put inside the bottle.

Sherrie Smyth said the nanny reached out to her by text message to tell her she also received a phone call from France.

The bottle was found by the owners of a camp ground.

“There was a woman at the facility who decided to take a run, and as she was running along the beach, she actually found that bottle… they proceeded to break the glass, open it and read the letters,” said Sherrie Smyth.

By water, the bottle traveled almost 4,500 miles.

