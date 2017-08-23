Group released personal info of Confederate statue opponents in Tampa

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group opposed to moving the Confederate statue in downtown Tampa is punishing some supporters of the statue’s removal by releasing their personal information.

Anyone who spoke at a recent Hillsborough County Commission meeting in favor of the statue’s removal is named in a newly-released dossier that includes their phone numbers, addresses and in some cases, pictures.  The list was commissioned by Save Southern Heritage Florida, one of two groups who vocally opposed moving the statue.

Tampa Bay historian Fred Hearns is one of the names listed. His St. Petersburg address can be found by his name with the word “imported” emblazoned at the top.

Hearns moved to St. Petersburg three years ago from Tampa, where he was born and raised and lived for 60 plus years.

“I think it’s sad. I think it’s the measures of a desperate group trying to change the conversation,” Hearns said.

Save Southern Heritage Florida explained the motivations behind the drastic measure they took against people like Hearns and said in a press release they “wanted to know who was demanding to take down the veterans memorial.” They also said the “study included nothing other than what can be obtained from public record.”

This is true. It’s as easy as requesting it. Everyone who speaks at public meetings signs in and gives that information.

However, the move did not sit well with everyone on their side of the aisle. The Sons of Confederate Veterans in Florida also opposes the statue’s removal and its only African-American member, Al McCray says he is leaving the local chapter because of the other group’s actions.

“It was dirty dirty politics. It was below the belt punch. Just outrageous,” McCray said.

Saving Southern Heritage said what they found in the study was shocking. They said it was led by “Democratic Party Members and  Marxists-Socialists, part of “resistance summer” lead by the occupy movement and dominated by “social justice warriors” co-mingled with anti-fascists.”

The group said to expect similar releases around the state in the future.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s