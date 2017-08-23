Great white shark bites man’s paddle board on Cape Cod beach

WELLFLEET, Mass. (WFLA/NBC) – A Cape Cod beach reopened on Wednesday after closing for a few hours after a shark bit a paddle board.
A photo shows what appears to be teeth marks from the shark on the board.
The 68-year-old man riding the board wasn’t injured by the great white shark.
He did hurt his legs when he hit the board following the bite.
The shark bit the board in three-foot deep water about 30 yards from the shore.
The Cape Cod National Park Service said there were seals in the area at the time of the incident.
