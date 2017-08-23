Gr8 Inspirations: Tampa teen on mission to help others

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published:
Olivia Fiss

TAMPA< Fla. (WFLA) — Competing in the Miss America Organization is a great way to earn college scholarship dollars, and that’s exactly what a Tampa teen did to help pave her way to Furman University.

But when Olivia Fiss gets to college she won’t just hit the books and football games.

This young woman plans to re-launch her mission of helping people with special needs. It’s a mission she was passionate about while attending high school in the Tampa Bay area.

“Once I went to Haiti that changed my life. Things come out of nowhere that you don’t expect that change your life people and experiences I’m just so grateful for that,” said Fiss.

While on a mission trip in Haiti with the Miss America Organization, Olivia’s passion to help people with special needs was born, especially children and babies.

“We would feed them and bathe them, and on that day I learned to let my guard down and open my heart to let these people touch my heart. I did and now I have had a passion for hanging out with special needs people.”

Fiss is adjusting to her freshman year at Furman now, but says she plans to continue her mission in Greenville, South Carolina.

“Whether I compete or not, working with special needs people is a lifelong commitment of mine and I just absolutely love it,” said Fiss.

When she lived in the Tampa Bay area, Olivia worked with Special Olympics, Best Buddies, and Gg’s  Playhouse, a Down Syndrome initiative.  She recommends all three for people looking for ways to help those with special needs.

Having a beautiful heart is what makes Olivia Fiss a Gr8 Inspiration.

Follow Gayle Guyardo on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s