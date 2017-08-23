End of Summer Recipes

Frozen Bourbon Peach

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 cups frozen peaches, from fresh harvest

1 cup ginger ale

6oz bourbon

Juice of a lime

1 tablespoon sugar

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Summer Peach Salsa

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups of peaches, diced

1/4 cup red onion, minced

2 teaspoons jalapeño, minced

1/2 cup cilantro, minced

the juice of one lime

Kosher salt, to taste

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with chips, chicken, or fish.

Grilled Peaches + Smoked Country Ham + Maple Syrup

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

4 large peaches

12 slice smoked country ham

4 tablespoons canola oil

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 head frisée

1 cup maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice each peach half into thirds and set aside. Cut ham slices into 24 strips. Wrap each peach wedge with a slice of ham and place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and season with pepper. Arrange frisée on a serving platter and set aside. Working in small batches, place peach slices on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until ham is caramelized. Turn peach wedges and cook 1 minute. Transfer to prepared serving platter, and drizzle with syrup and season with more pepper.