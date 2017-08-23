End of Summer Recipes

Frozen Bourbon Peach
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 3 cups frozen peaches, from fresh harvest
- 1 cup ginger ale
- 6oz bourbon
- Juice of a lime
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Summer Peach Salsa
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of peaches, diced
- 1/4 cup red onion, minced
- 2 teaspoons jalapeño, minced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, minced
- the juice of one lime
- Kosher salt, to taste
Directions:
Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with chips, chicken, or fish.
Grilled Peaches + Smoked Country Ham + Maple Syrup
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
- 4 large peaches
- 12 slice smoked country ham
- 4 tablespoons canola oil
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1 head frisée
- 1 cup maple syrup
Directions:
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice each peach half into thirds and set aside. Cut ham slices into 24 strips. Wrap each peach wedge with a slice of ham and place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and season with pepper. Arrange frisée on a serving platter and set aside. Working in small batches, place peach slices on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until ham is caramelized. Turn peach wedges and cook 1 minute. Transfer to prepared serving platter, and drizzle with syrup and season with more pepper.