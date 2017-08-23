End of Summer Recipes

Frozen Bourbon Peach 

Serves: 4

 

Ingredients:

  •     3 cups frozen peaches, from fresh harvest
  •     1 cup ginger ale
  •     6oz bourbon
  •     Juice of a lime
  •     1 tablespoon sugar

 

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

 

 

Summer Peach Salsa

Serves: 4

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of peaches, diced
  • 1/4 cup red onion, minced
  • 2 teaspoons jalapeño, minced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, minced
  • the juice of one lime
  • Kosher salt, to taste

 

 

Directions:

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Serve with chips, chicken, or fish.

 

 

Grilled Peaches + Smoked Country Ham + Maple Syrup

Serves: 8

 

Ingredients:

  • 4 large peaches
  • 12 slice smoked country ham
  • 4 tablespoons canola oil
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 1 head frisée
  • 1 cup maple syrup

 

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice each peach half into thirds and set aside. Cut ham slices into 24 strips. Wrap each peach wedge with a slice of ham and place on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and season with pepper. Arrange frisée on a serving platter and set aside. Working in small batches, place peach slices on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until ham is caramelized. Turn peach wedges and cook 1 minute. Transfer to prepared serving platter, and drizzle with syrup and season with more pepper.

 

 

 

 

