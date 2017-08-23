Elderly victim battered in Wesley Chapel armed home invasion robbery

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly victim was battered during a home invasion robbery on Wednesday.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at a home on Magnolia Boulevard.
According to detectives, a man entered the home with a firearm and stole several firearms from the home.
The elderly victim was battered, but received non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black man of medium height and build, wearing shorts, a polo shirt and a black backpack.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact 1-800-80-2488.
