Elderly victim battered in Wesley Chapel armed home invasion robbery

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly victim was battered during a home invasion robbery on Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at a home on Magnolia Boulevard.

According to detectives, a man entered the home with a firearm and stole several firearms from the home.

The elderly victim was battered, but received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man of medium height and build, wearing shorts, a polo shirt and a black backpack.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact 1-800-80-2488.

