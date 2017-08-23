Did you hit the jackpot? Winning Powerball numbers announced

(WFLA) – Did you hit the jackpot on Wednesday night?

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing: 7, 26, 16, 26, 6 with Powerball 4, multiplier 4.

Wednesday’s jackpot is $700 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers remain the same, at one in 292.2 million, regardless of the jackpot size.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone matches all the numbers. There has not been a Powerball jackpot winner since June 10.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES