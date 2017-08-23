Did you hit the jackpot? Winning Powerball numbers announced

(WFLA) – Did you hit the jackpot on Wednesday night?
The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing: 7, 26, 16, 26, 6 with Powerball 4, multiplier 4.
Wednesday’s jackpot is $700 million.
The odds of matching all six numbers remain the same, at one in 292.2 million, regardless of the jackpot size.
The jackpot will keep growing until someone matches all the numbers. There has not been a Powerball jackpot winner since June 10.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Bill proposes banning use of food stamps to buy soda in Florida
- St. Pete Beach approves booze sales on beach, with restrictions
- Missouri woman charged with killing daughter with autism
- Python pulled from underneath Seminole County home
- What are the most likely numbers to win the Powerball?
- New smartphone app ensures your child answers your texts immediately
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.