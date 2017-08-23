Crash shuts down SB US 19 at East Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of US 19 are closed at East Bay in the Largo area due to a serious crash.
We’re already seeing backups on US 19 because of the crash.
Drivers are trying to get around the crash by using Frontage Road, which is now backed up.
Drivers can use Belcher Road as an alternate route.
