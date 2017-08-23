Confederate monument removals: Comparing the cost between Hillsborough and Manatee Counties

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The similarities between the Confederate monuments in Hillsborough and Manatee Counties are striking.

They share shape, size and history.

But, when it comes to the price tags to move the monuments, things couldn’t be more different.

It’ll cost $285,000 to move and relocate the Hillsborough statue and a mere $12,000 to move the monument in Manatee.

“That’s way, way overkill,” said Scott Russell, operations manager at Beyel Brothers. “My experience, 30 years of doing this, that is overkill.”

The crane and rigging company isn’t involved in the process to move the monument in Tampa. Russell tells us if the company was involved, he could get the job done for around $30,000.

“It seems like there’s some inflating pricing in there,” he said. “Moving a structure like this, we move structures on a weekly basis, 380,000-pound transformers, and we’re not even at that cost,” he said.

Hillsborough leaders factored in construction, improvements and surveying when considering the cost to move the monument to the Brandon Family Cemetery.

Private dollars will be used.

“It is too much money,” said resident Juan Cabrera. “Three hundred thousand right now. I don’t think it’s worth it to spend it to move the monument.”

On Facebook, a page devoted to crane movers addressed the issue. One member wrote: “$300,000? Who is getting the other $295?”

