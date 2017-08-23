Citrus County Courthouse evacuated after employee finds white, powdery substance

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Courthouse is being evacuated Wednesday after a clerk’s office employee found a white, powdery substance in an envelope.

The sheriff’s office says as a precautionary measure, employees and visitors have been asked to evacuate.

The courthouse will remain closed until further notice.

Citrus County Rescue’s hazmat team is on the way to assist the Inverness Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES