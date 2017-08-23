Chicago Fire star buys Powerball lottery tickets for crew

CHICAGO (WFLA) – Powerball lottery tickets are so hot you might need to turn to a firefighter for help.

One of our favorite rescue squad leaders, Chicago Fire’s Lt. Kelly Severide aka actor Taylor Kinney, is trying his luck to win the $700 million jackpot.

The 36-year-old bought his Powerball tickets at a 7-Eleven in Chicago Wednesday morning.

He said he’s not just buying for him, but the whole crew.

“I figured I’d buy them for people at work, I’ll put it up and then we’ll split the money,” Kinney said.

He didn’t say whether he played auto lotto or picked the numbers himself.

