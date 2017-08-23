Boat carrying 13 Cuban migrants intercepted near Dania Pier

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A small boat carrying a group Cuban migrants was intercepted near Dania Beach pier Wednesday, the Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders learned of a “rustic” migrant vessel carrying 13 men was traveling approximately one mile off shore and launched a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft to go check it out.

The Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection vessels arrived at the scene at 9:40 a.m. and “interdicted and safely embarked” the boat to a Coast Guard cutter.

“This quick action by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine units stopping this vessel, and coordination by Coast Guard assets who were on scene immediately after helped facilitate the safe interdiction of this illegal migration attempt,” said Commander Jason Aleksak, Chief of Response for Coast Guard Sector Miami.

No further details were released.

