Blue Jays beat Rays 7-6 with 6 home runs

Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier, right, shakes hands with on-deck batter Lucas Duda after his home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Pillar hit Toronto’s sixth home run of the game in the eighth inning, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Pillar snapped a 6-6 tie with a homer off Tommy Hunter (2-5) to help the Blue Jays end a four-game losing streak. It was Pillar’s 13th homer of the season.

Kevin Keirmaier hit two home runs and scored three times for the Rays, who came back from 5-0 down to the tie it before losing for the ninth time in 12 games.

Ryan Tepera (7-1) got the win and Roberto Osuna got the final four outs for his 33rd save.

