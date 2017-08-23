Blue Jays beat Rays 7-6 with 6 home runs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Pillar hit Toronto’s sixth home run of the game in the eighth inning, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Wednesday night.
Pillar snapped a 6-6 tie with a homer off Tommy Hunter (2-5) to help the Blue Jays end a four-game losing streak. It was Pillar’s 13th homer of the season.
Kevin Keirmaier hit two home runs and scored three times for the Rays, who came back from 5-0 down to the tie it before losing for the ninth time in 12 games.
Ryan Tepera (7-1) got the win and Roberto Osuna got the final four outs for his 33rd save.
