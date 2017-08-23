3 giant ‘corpse flowers’ blooming at U.S. Botanical Garden

WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/CNN) – Be glad you aren’t actually near these flowers, because they have a putrid smell!
Giant “corpse flowers” are blooming at the United States Botanical Garden in Washington D.C.
The flowers are known as such because they give off a foul odor that is similar to the smell of rotting flesh.
This is the first time in North America that an institution has had three corpse flower plants blooming at the same time.
The plants do not have a blooming cycle, so it’s hard to predict when they will flower.
The plants are on display for those with a nose that can handle their smell.
