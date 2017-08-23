100 people in Tampa to earn free Chick-fil-A meals for 1 year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A is known for its grand-opening “campouts” where people camp out in line outside a new Chick-fil-A to get a card that’s worth free meals for a year.

Carlos Brito, the franchise owner of a new Chick-fil-A in Tampa, is putting his own spin on the August 30 grand opening celebration by taking 100 people on an interactive field trip around the area where they can earn a 1-year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

The new Chick-fil-A is set to open August 31 at 2551 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Up to 100 eligible participants ages 18 years and up can start gathering shortly before 6 a.m. on August 30 to register and immediately participate in the grand opening event.

The “First 100 Road Trip” will take participants around the Tampa area on a chartered bus while spending 11 hours being engaged in activities that will provide opportunities to get up and move as well as positively impact the community through acts of service.

The group will return to the new Tampa Stadium Chick-fil-A restaurant around 4 p.m. to continue the celebration which will include dinner and participants being awarded with a digital offer card loaded with a 1-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals. Each meal consists of one Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, one medium order of Waffle Potato Fries and one medium beverage. Each digital card will be loaded with 52 meals.

Registration will be held at the restaurant that morning from 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. or until 100 eligible participants are reached, whichever comes first.

If more than 100 people are onsite when the line opens at 6 a.m. on Aug. 30, a drawing will be held to randomly select 100 guests who will participate in the event which will last until around 5 p.m.

The event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and event rules can be found here.

A children’s book drive will be held the week of the restaurant’s grand opening. The book drive will benefit Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary. The books will be donated during a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony on August 31.

New and gently used books can be dropped off at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant during grand opening week. The donated books will be placed in a nearly 3-foot book house built from reclaimed wood that will serve as a free library exchange.

