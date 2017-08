WASHINGTON, DC. (WFLA) – The Secret Service is investigating an unattended package near the north fence of the White House.

All press have been evacuated from the White House lawn.

The Secret Service told all members of the press and construction crews to go inside immediately.

President Trump is not at the White House.

@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017