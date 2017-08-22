VIDEO: Police surprise daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer on her birthday

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers from several different law enforcement agencies came together this week to surprise the daughter of Sgt. Sam Howard, one of the two Kissimmee police officers who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

According to our NBC affiliate WESH, Unique Howard turned 17 two days after her father’s death. Sgt. Howard died Saturday after being shot by a suspect on Friday night.

Sgt. Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were shot by a suspect on Friday night. Officer Baxter died Friday. Sgt. Howard died Saturday afternoon.

A video posted to Facebook shows law enforcement officers from several agencies, including the Kissimmee Police Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, surprising Unique at the Publix where she works.

A police spokeswoman told WESH the officers wanted to surprise the teen at her home, but her mother said Unique insisted on going to her job.

“Your law enforcement family wanted to come and wish you a happy birthday today,” one of the officers said before the group sang her “Happy Birthday.”

“From now and forever, you don’t stand alone, you don’t suffer alone, you’re never alone because all of these people are here for you and here to protect you,” the officer told her.

The police department gave Unique a coin from the law enforcement officers memorial and a thin blue line bracelet to wear.

