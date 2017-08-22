VIDEO: Jeep bursts into flames, backs up traffic near Palm River

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire on Tuesday afternoon near Palm River.

Eagle 8 HD was in the air and spotted the smoke and flames from above.

When they got closer, flames could be seen ripping through the Jeep that was off to the side of 50th Street near 16th Avenue, just south of Palm River.

Deputies temporarily shut down part of 50th Street headed north, causing a snarl in traffic.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire. No one appeared to be inside the Jeep.

Our Eagle 8 reporter saw paramedics tending to at least one or two people.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

