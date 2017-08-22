TRAFFIC ALERT: Cavern shuts down part of Fletcher Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County has been shut down due to a cavern that formed underneath the westbound lanes.

Deputies say the cavern formed where Fletcher Avenue crosses over the Hillsborough River. The majority of the outside lane under the bridge has eroded.

Westbound Fletcher Avenue is now shut down from I-75 to Telecom Parkway. Traffic is being diverted south on Telecom which loops back to Morris Bridge Road. Eastbound traffic on Fletcher is only affected by the backup.

Deputies say repairs are expected to last through the evening, and are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

