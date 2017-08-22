TRAFFIC ALERT: Cavern shuts down part of Fletcher Avenue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County has been shut down due to a cavern that formed underneath the westbound lanes.
Deputies say the cavern formed where Fletcher Avenue crosses over the Hillsborough River. The majority of the outside lane under the bridge has eroded.
Westbound Fletcher Avenue is now shut down from I-75 to Telecom Parkway. Traffic is being diverted south on Telecom which loops back to Morris Bridge Road. Eastbound traffic on Fletcher is only affected by the backup.
Deputies say repairs are expected to last through the evening, and are asking drivers to find alternate routes.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Manatee commissioners to discuss Bradenton Confederate monument today
- Polk County deputies searching for man who stole Porsche from repair shop
- Hillsborough County tow truck driver’s killer learns his fate
- Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar
- Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy
- Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital