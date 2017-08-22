TPDPink: Post selfie with pink Tampa police patrol cars

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is going pink.

The department outfitted two police vehicles with pink graphics to hit the streets as part of this year’s Real Men Wear Pink Challenge. It’s all to support breast cancer awareness.

Officers are encouraging people in the community to post selfies on social media with the pink cars using #TPDPink to win a prize. The winner will be announced Oct. 31.

Rise Tampa, the Police foundation, is also selling special limited-edition challenge coins to help raise money for the cause.

This year, Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan will be representing the police department as a participant in the Real Men Wear Pink challenge. He will be one of 16 men throughout the county who are teaming up with the American Cancer Society to raise funds for breast cancer initiatives.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing a coin or donating directly to Interim Chief Dugan’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraising page can visit risetampa.org/challengecoin.

