Tough commute through downtown Tampa? Expect more delays Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Does your morning commute take you through downtown Tampa?

Well, many commuters were wondering why traffic was heavier than normal getting into the city on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Transportation was making CSX railroad repairs and had Tampa Street completely closed at Polk Street.

Apparently they forgot to pull a permit so Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s Office was initially not aware of the closure.

Drivers should expect delays again Wednesday during the morning rush with commuters using Ashley and Franklin as alternates.

Interestingly, the city of Tampa announced Tuesday that it launched a dynamic map which will be updated as needed with road closures.

The Public Road Closure Map is now viewable on its website tampagov.net/RoadClosures.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES