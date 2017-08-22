Toddler hit by vehicle in Riverview suffers life-threatening injuries

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning in Riverview.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the 3-year-old girl was walking with her mother when she ran into the street.

It happened around 7:27 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Meadow Way and Legacy Bright Street.

The child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

