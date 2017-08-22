Tampa ‘retired toddlers’ learning to travel at young age

TAMPA (WFLA) – They sold their house in Tampa, and now a local family is globetrotting with their young kids.
The Schomps, Jake, Michelle, Henley, and Jagger, are traveling around the world and living out of suitcases.
We caught up with them to ask why, and how, they’re doing it.
You can follow their adventures on Instagram under “Retired Toddlers.”
