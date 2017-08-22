St. Petersburg Fire Rescue on scene of fully involved house fire

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved house fire Tuesday night.
The fire is burning in a home at 2431 52nd Avenue North.
The fire is spreading to nearby trees.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
