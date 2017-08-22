Silver alert issued for 87-year-old Clearwater woman

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for an 87-year-old missing Clearwater woman.

Betty Tidmore was last seen at her dentist’s office, located at 2532 State Road 580 in Clearwater at noon.

Tidmore is described as approximately 5’2” and 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and short gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dolphins on it and orange capri shorts with shells.

She was seen driving her 1999 Toyota Sienna van with Florida tag 379XQH.

The sheriff’s office said Tidmore suffers from various medical issues and early onset memory loss.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

