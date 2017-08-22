Reports of firearm at Hillsborough County school prompt lock down

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A non-functional BB gun found in a student’s book bag prompted a lock down on Tuesday.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, McClane Middle School received reports of a gun on campus.
The reports were received on social media and the school was placed on lock down.
HCSO school resource deputies and Hillsborough County school security officers quickly identified and searched two students and found the non-functional BB gun in a student’s book bag.
Officers conducted a secondary search of all eighth grade students in the cafeteria with metal detectors and no additional weapons were found.
Three juveniles were arrested for disruption of a school function and resist without violence, all misdemeanor charges.
Deputies are asking parents to remind their children that weapons and look-alive weapons are not allowed on school grounds, and even toy guns can get students in trouble.
