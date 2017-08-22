Rays hold on for 6-5 win over Blue Jays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Lucas Duda and Corey Dickerson homered in the first two innings and Chris Archer struck out 10 for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Jesus Colome got his major league-leading 37th save after giving up hits to Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce that left the potential game-tying run on third base in the ninth.
Duda’s 23rd home run (sixth with Tampa Bay) came off rookie Chris Rowley in the first inning after Norichika Aoki had led off the game with a homer off Archer.
Dickerson hit his 23rd homer in the second, starting a three-run inning off Rowley that put the Rays ahead 4-1.
Aoki drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth after a double by Ezequiel Carrera and an RBI single by Ryan Goins.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- Citizens voice opinions about Bradenton Confederate monument at commission meeting
- Man arrested, accused of following 86-year-old Brandon woman home from Walmart
- Polk County deputies searching for man who stole Porsche from repair shop
- Hillsborough County tow truck driver’s killer learns his fate
- Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar
- Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy
- Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.