Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orlando mother was arrested after police said she left her 4-and 5-year-old kids in the car while she went into a bar for drinks.

Police said they were called to Butikin Bar on International Boulevard on Sunday after receiving reports that two children had been left unattended in a car.

Officers said a 5-year-old girl was crying hysterically and a 4-year-old boy was asleep inside a car seat. The girl was sweating and the boy was warm to the touch, police said.

Police said the car was turned on, but the air conditioning was not. The kids didn’t have anything to eat or drink in the car.

As police tended to the children, Larissa Rivera walked out of the bar and identified herself as the children’s mother, police said.

Rivera had glassy eyes and her breath smelled of alcohol, police said.

Police said Rivera told them that she is a regular at the bar and said the other customers help tend to her kids. Rivera also said she’d been watching the kids through a window, police said.

Rivera faces a charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

