PILGRIMS

by Claire Kiechel

Directed by Carl Forsman

Regional Premiere

August 4 – September 10, 2017

Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

​

On a ship to colonize a newly discovered planet, a soldier and a teenage girl find themselves quarantined in one of the ship’s cabins with only an outdated robot and each other for company. When they’re no longer able to create fantasies to escape their past lives, the two cabin-mates are forced to explore their own traumatic histories in order to connect and survive.

​

Content disclaimer: Contains violence, strong sexual content and brief nudity.