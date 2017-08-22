Off-duty deputy saves couple from burning car in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County deputy is being hailed a hero after rescuing a couple from a car fire on Sunday.

Neil Cook and his wife Claudia were traveling on Moccasin Wallow Road when he noticed smoke coming from his vehicle.

Cook pulled over onto the grassy shoulder and realized the car was on fire.

He and his wife attempted to get out, but none of the electronic windows or locks would work, trapping both inside their burning car.

Off-duty Manatee County Deputy Willie Finklea was riding by on his motorcycle with his wife at the time, and stopped to assist.

While Deputy Finklea went to assist the occupants of the vehicle, his wife called 911.

Deputy Finklea used his personal firearm and fired one shot into the left side rear window to gain entry.

He then went into the back seat and opened the rear passenger-side door and got Claudia out of the car.

Neil said he was able to crawl to the passenger side and was able to open the passenger side front door and get out.

Thanks to Deputy Finklea’s quick actions, there were no serious injuries.

