North Port police searching for man wanted in armed kidnapping

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed kidnapping on Tuesday.

Aaron Gainer, 27, is wanted for three counts of armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

North Port police say to use extreme caution and call 911 immediately if you spot him.

Gainer’s last known location was Arcadia, but he may still be in the area.

The victims, who are all known to Gainer, are account for and okay.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES