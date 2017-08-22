North Port police searching for man wanted in armed kidnapping

By Published:
(Source: North Port Police Department)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed kidnapping on Tuesday.

Aaron Gainer, 27, is wanted for three counts of armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and  felon in possession of a firearm.

North Port police say to use extreme caution and call 911 immediately if you spot him.

Gainer’s last known location was Arcadia, but he may still be in the area.

The victims, who are all known to Gainer, are account for and okay.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s