Multiple law enforcement agencies received alert about Kissimmee shooting suspect

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Weeks before the shooting in Kissimmee, some officers in Central Florida received a memo, alerting them about Everett Miller, the man accused of killing two Kissimmee Police officers.
In July, officials from the Orlando Police Department notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about a Facebook video Miller allegedly posted.
In that video, officials reported Miller said, “If this cop comes out with a gun, I’m going to shoot me a cop.”
OPD officers investigated and discovered Miller lived in Orange County, so they forwarded an alert to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH 2 News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
“We received this information via our Intelligence Unit, conducted follow-up and made appropriate entries based on the level of information in the bulletin, but it had not yet been distributed to personnel,” said Captain Angelo Nieves, with OCSO.
WESH 2 News also reached out to Kissimmee Police Department officials to ask if they received the alert about Miller.
“We did not receive the bulletin because the accused lived in Orange County,” said Stacie Miller, with KPD.
There is an organization in charge of disseminating important information to different agencies, but it was not alerted about Everett Miller.
The Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX) website states it is a “mechanism to exchange information and intelligence, maximize resources, streamline operations, and improve the ability to fight crime and terrorism by analyzing data from a variety of sources.”
When WESH 2 News asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office why their officials did not alert CFIX, a spokesman said it was because the initial bulletin did not originate within their department.
The bulletin originated at the Orlando Police Department.
OPD officials told WESH 2 News they did not alert CFIX because Miller was outside their jurisdiction.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- Citizens voice opinions about Bradenton Confederate monument at commission meeting
- Man arrested, accused of following 86-year-old Brandon woman home from Walmart
- Polk County deputies searching for man who stole Porsche from repair shop
- Hillsborough County tow truck driver’s killer learns his fate
- Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar
- Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy
- Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.