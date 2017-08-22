Multiple law enforcement agencies received alert about Kissimmee shooting suspect

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Weeks before the shooting in Kissimmee, some officers in Central Florida received a memo, alerting them about Everett Miller, the man accused of killing two Kissimmee Police officers.

In July, officials from the Orlando Police Department notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about a Facebook video Miller allegedly posted.

In that video, officials reported Miller said, “If this cop comes out with a gun, I’m going to shoot me a cop.”

OPD officers investigated and discovered Miller lived in Orange County, so they forwarded an alert to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

WESH 2 News reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“We received this information via our Intelligence Unit, conducted follow-up and made appropriate entries based on the level of information in the bulletin, but it had not yet been distributed to personnel,” said Captain Angelo Nieves, with OCSO.

WESH 2 News also reached out to Kissimmee Police Department officials to ask if they received the alert about Miller.

“We did not receive the bulletin because the accused lived in Orange County,” said Stacie Miller, with KPD.

There is an organization in charge of disseminating important information to different agencies, but it was not alerted about Everett Miller.

The Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX) website states it is a “mechanism to exchange information and intelligence, maximize resources, streamline operations, and improve the ability to fight crime and terrorism by analyzing data from a variety of sources.”

When WESH 2 News asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office why their officials did not alert CFIX, a spokesman said it was because the initial bulletin did not originate within their department.

The bulletin originated at the Orlando Police Department.

OPD officials told WESH 2 News they did not alert CFIX because Miller was outside their jurisdiction.

