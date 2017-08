Aaron Tucker visits us with his dog Falco. Falcor was named Ultimate Dog of the Year in Men’s Health Magazine. Falco, a rescue dog, and handler Aaron are teammates for a FEMA search and rescue task force. They have seen a lot together in their time spent working to find missing people and bring them home safely. Aaron says Falco can sense when stress levels are rising and immediately goes and leans against his human and licks his face.

