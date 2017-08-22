Manatee commissioners to discuss Bradenton Confederate monument today

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County commissioners are expected to discuss the Confederate war memorial that stands outside the Manatee County courthouse at Tuesday’s meeting.

After hundreds of protestors both for and against the statue converged at the courthouse for protests Monday night, commissioners are deciding what the next step will be.

Friday, during a specially called meeting about the statue, the decision was made to have it boarded up during Monday’s protests to prevent it from getting vandalized.

Monday, things remained civil although there were a few arrests. Shouting matches would flare up between sides. One man tried to light a protestor’s flag on fire.

County Commissioner Charles Smith was present at the protest.

“The monument is a token to bigotry and hatred. It’s been hijacked nationwide to use to go against the means of America,” he told News Channel 8.

News Channel 8 will be at the 9:00 a.m. Meeting and will bring you updates on air and online.

MORE STORIES ABOUT LOCAL CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES