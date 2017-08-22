Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for endangered woman who wandered from Burger King

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered 88-year-old woman.

Joanne Radtka was with her husband at the Burger King located at 6722 14th Street West when she walked off in an unknown director.

Radtka suffers from dementia and would be unable to find her way back home.

Radtka is describes as 5’5”, thin build, with white hair. The sheriff’s office said she no longer wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a green and black blouse.

Please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 if you locate Radtka.

