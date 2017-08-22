Girl dies in car crash while heading to first day of school

By Published:
File photo

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) – An 8-year-old Florida girl was killed during a crash on her way to her first day of school.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues says the child’s mother was driving to Somerset Academy, a charter school in Miramar, on Monday when she apparently ran a red light and was hit by a pickup truck.

Rues says Sumaiya Zahin was ejected from the minivan, which then rolled over on her.

She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. A toddler riding in a car seat was not harmed.

Police said the girl’s mother was taken to a hospital in fair condition. No further details were immediately available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s