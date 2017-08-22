Former tropical storm could re-emerge, threaten Texas coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Forecasters say resurgent remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey could threaten Texas late this week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to pass from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula into the southern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday and regain tropical storm force.
It then could “move in the general direction of the Texas coast on Friday.” The center warns it could bring storm surge and tropical storm- or hurricane-force winds to the Texas coast.
Also Tuesday, once-mighty Hurricane Kenneth weakened rapidly in the Pacific and was downgraded to a tropical storm. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), down from its top force of 130 mph (210 kph).
It was centered about 1,515 miles (2,435 kilometers) west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
