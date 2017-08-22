Former Tampa Bay area athletes disciplined at NC State

(WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay area athletes were suspended or dismissed from playing football at North Carolina State University on Tuesday.
Five NC State players were disciplined for violating the school’s code of conduct.
Three of the five are from the Tampa Bay area.
Former Armwood running back Erin Collins, former Durant player Xavier Lyons and former Plant City star Antoine Thompson were all disciplined.
Thompson was kicked off the Wolfpack football team. Lyons and Collins have been suspended.
The university did not specify which code of conduct violation took place, but reports in Raleigh say an investigation revealed an alleged sexual assault happened during a party last month.
The players mentioned were at the party.
The NC State Police Department is still investigating the alleged sexual assaults.
