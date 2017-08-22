Former state Sen. Greg Evers killed in car crash

TALLAHASSEEE, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida state senator was involved in a fatal crash near his home.

Greg Evers, who was in the State Legislature for 16 years, died Monday night in a single-car accident near his home in Baker, Florida. A representative of the Evers family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Evers served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010 and then was in the Florida Senate from 2011 to 2016. During his time in the Senate, he was part of many of the gun legislation bills, including revisions to “Stand Your Ground.”

Evers ran for the open 1st Congressional District seat last year but was defeated in the Republican primary. He gained national notoriety for giving away a “Homeland Defender” AR-15 rifle to people who liked his candidate page on social media.

