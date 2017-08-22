Former state Sen. Greg Evers killed in car crash

By Published:
FILE - In this March 7, 2016, file photo, Sen. Greg Evers, R-Baker, speaks during a legislative session in Tallahassee, Fla. Evers, who is running for Congress in the Florida Panhandle, has announced a Facebook contest to give away a semi-automatic rifle. Evers said Monday, June 20, 2016, that he is giving away an AR-15. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEEE, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida state senator was involved in a fatal crash near his home.

Greg Evers, who was in the State Legislature for 16 years, died Monday night in a single-car accident near his home in Baker, Florida. A representative of the Evers family confirmed his death on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Evers served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010 and then was in the Florida Senate from 2011 to 2016. During his time in the Senate, he was part of many of the gun legislation bills, including revisions to “Stand Your Ground.”

Evers ran for the open 1st Congressional District seat last year but was defeated in the Republican primary. He gained national notoriety for giving away a “Homeland Defender” AR-15 rifle to people who liked his candidate page on social media.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s