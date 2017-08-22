Former state Sen. Greg Evers killed in car crash

TALLAHASSEEE, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida state senator was involved in a fatal crash near his home.
Greg Evers, who was in the State Legislature for 16 years, died Monday night in a single-car accident near his home in Baker, Florida. A representative of the Evers family confirmed his death on Tuesday.
The 62-year-old Evers served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2001 to 2010 and then was in the Florida Senate from 2011 to 2016. During his time in the Senate, he was part of many of the gun legislation bills, including revisions to “Stand Your Ground.”
Evers ran for the open 1st Congressional District seat last year but was defeated in the Republican primary. He gained national notoriety for giving away a “Homeland Defender” AR-15 rifle to people who liked his candidate page on social media.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Girl, 3, hit by truck in Riverview dies from injuries
- Citizens voice opinions about Bradenton Confederate monument at commission meeting
- Man arrested, accused of following 86-year-old Brandon woman home from Walmart
- Polk County deputies searching for man who stole Porsche from repair shop
- Hillsborough County tow truck driver’s killer learns his fate
- Police: Orlando mom left kids in hot car while she drank at bar
- Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy
- Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.