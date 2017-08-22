Family of toddler found dead in Orlando day care van sues Little Miracles Academy

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A lawsuit has been filed against Little Miracles Academy citing negligence on part of the day care and its workers after the death of 3-year-old Myles Hill.

The lawsuit claims that the day care failed to properly maintain transportation logs, failed to correctly document transportation of children on a daily basis, and failed to provide car seats in vehicles for younger children.

The lawsuit seeks damages that exceed $15,000.

Officials said Myles spent more than 11 hours in a van outside of the day care before he was discovered.

The boy was supposed to have been dropped off in the morning at another Little Miracles Academy day care center instead of the location he was taken to.

State inspection records show the day care center was not in compliance last month with a rule about keeping logs on transporting children.

Investigators said the van driver, Deborah St. Charles, admitted to not taking a head count. St. Charles was arrested.

Both locations of the Little Miracles Day Care are closed under an emergency order of suspension.

