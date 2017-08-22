Early morning shooting injures 1 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –Tampa Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Tuesday morning.

It happened at 12:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Adalee Street West.

Police say the shooting victim was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstance behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.

