Donald Trump shaped ecstasy pills found

LOWER SAXONY, Germany (WFLA) — Germany saw one of the most unusual drug busts yet.

According to CNN, five-thousand ecstasy tablets shaped like president trump’s head were found in a car in Germany’s Lower Saxony region.

Authorities say the pills have an estimated sale value of $39,000 euros.

That’s the equivalent of around $46,000 U.S. dollars.

A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son appeared in court in connection to the bust Sunday.

It’s unclear what charges they face.

