Detectives: Gibsonton man used Twitter to send child porn images to Tampa news anchor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gibsonton man has been federally indicted and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Back in June, detectives in Polk County launched an investigation into an unknown suspect who was using Twitter accounts to tag a local news anchor’s Twitter with child porn images. The news anchor was not identified.

The victim blocked and reported the first account name, “Mecca,” but deputies say the suspect then used other fictitious accounts to continue sending and tagging images of child porn. Later in June, the suspect sent multiple graphic images of child porn to the victim using the account name “Tatiana,” investigators say.

Deputies say the suspect used these four Twitter handles:

@Mecca15675165

@Tatiana81529156

@Cindy85156879

@Micah43833128

Subpoenas submitted by investigators for the IP address for each account led them to an address in Gibsonton.

Polk County detectives then made contact with the FBI. On June 18, the two agencies executed a search warrant at the home of 20-year-old Marchaun Browning of Gibsonton.

Detectives say they found a total of 163 child porn images on Browning’s electronic devices.

Investigators then worked with Twitter to execute a search warrant on Browning’s Twitter accounts. Nine child porn images were found related to the “Cindy” account, 15 child porn images were found related to the “Mecca” account, one child porn image was found related to the “Micah” account and 10 child porn images were found related to the “Tatiana” account.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Browning, charging the suspect with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Browning was taken into custody on Friday, but has since bonded out of jail.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for more victims, and asking anyone who received child porn images from Browning on Twitter to contact police.

“We suspect that there may be other victims related to Marchaun Browning. We are asking that anyone who received pornographic images of children from the Twitter accounts used by Browning to contact investigators,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We know there is an association between those who possess and distribute child pornography with those who sexually molest children. We want to know if there are other victims out there.”

