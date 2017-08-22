Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (WFLA/CNN) – People celebrated Monday’s solar eclipse in all kinds of ways, but the cutest was at a hospital in Missouri.
The staff at St. Luke’s Hospital dressed up babies born over the law few hours of the eclipse in eclipse themed baby buntings.
Families received baskets full of Sun Chips, Moonpies and Eclipse Gum.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa police vehicles crash into each other while following stolen car
- Driver forced to gun engine and jump rising drawbridge
- More than a dozen dogs killed in Pasco house explosion, man critically injured
- ‘Free cruise’ spam call could now get you $900
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.