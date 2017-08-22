Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (WFLA/CNN) – People celebrated Monday’s solar eclipse in all kinds of ways, but the cutest was at a hospital in Missouri.

The staff at St. Luke’s Hospital dressed up babies born over the law few hours of the eclipse in eclipse themed baby buntings.

Families received baskets full of Sun Chips, Moonpies and Eclipse Gum.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s