Crash shuts down part of Selmon Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa has been shut down due to a crash involving several cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officers have closed the westbound lanes of the expressway between Euclid Avenue and Gandy Boulevard.
Troopers tell News Channel 8 there are injuries. They don’t know how serious they are at this point, but do not believe there are any life-threatening injuries.
The expressway is expected to reopen after the involved vehicles have been moved.
