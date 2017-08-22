Crash shuts down part of Selmon Expressway

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa has been shut down due to a crash involving several cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers have closed the westbound lanes of the expressway between Euclid Avenue and Gandy Boulevard.

Troopers tell News Channel 8 there are injuries. They don’t know how serious they are at this point, but do not believe there are any life-threatening injuries.

The expressway is expected to reopen after the involved vehicles have been moved.

