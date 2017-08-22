City of North Port warns residents after dog bit by Diamondback rattlesnake

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of North Port Government received a report of a Diamondback rattlesnake biting a dog in the area of Price and Biscayne and is now offering tips about Florida’s poisonous snakes.
The city has received two other reports of smaller snake bites in the past year.
The Florida Poison Control Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.
Callers can send photos of the bite and/or the snake, so poison specialists can immediately determine the type of snake involved.
Poison centers can then work with hospital emergency staff to asses patients and administer the correct antivenom.
The city also recommends knowing the nearest emergency veterinary hospital, their hours of operation and whether the hospital carries antivenom.
You can find out more about Eastern Coral, Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin, Eastern Diamond, Pygmy, Canebreak and Copperhead rattlesnakes by going online to Florida’s Poison Control Centers website.
