City of North Port warns residents after dog bit by Diamondback rattlesnake

By Published:
Eastern Diamondback Snake, FWC photo

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of North Port Government received a report of a Diamondback rattlesnake biting a dog in the area of Price and Biscayne and is now offering tips about Florida’s poisonous snakes.

The city has received two other reports of smaller snake bites in the past year.

The Florida Poison Control Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

Callers can send photos of the bite and/or the snake, so poison specialists can immediately determine the type of snake involved.

Poison centers can then work with hospital emergency staff to asses patients and administer the correct antivenom.

The city also recommends knowing the nearest emergency veterinary hospital, their hours of operation and whether the hospital carries antivenom.

You can find out more about Eastern Coral, Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin, Eastern Diamond, Pygmy, Canebreak and Copperhead rattlesnakes by going online to Florida’s Poison Control Centers website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s